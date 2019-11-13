KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Bella’s Cravings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our Cart of the Week is Bella’s Cravings, run by a husband and wife who put their own twist on traditional Armenian dishes.

Anita Grigorin and Arabo Ghanbari moved to Portland from Los Angeles and opened their cart in the Piedmont Station pod two years ago. They had always dreamed of opening a restaurant together.

“We were planning on doing the food cart in LA but it’s just so hectic and it’s so beautiful and welcoming here,” Ghanbari said.

The couple said working together and creating dishes together has been exciting and fun.

“I love cooking, and he loves designing my food,” Grigorin said. “We have our own twist to every dish.”

Most of their customers discover them by word of mouth. They’ve been happy with the response to their dishes, especially the unique salad that comes with every meal.

They have a set menu and a rotating list of specials. Grigorin also makes a special crepe she learned to prepare in Sweden.