KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Chili Bomb!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Andrea Forshey was laid off after 30 years in the tech industry last April, she immediately knew what she was going to do.

She was going to open a chili-themed food cart.

Chili Bomb! opened in May and recently relocated to a pod on N Killingsworth Street. Forshey designed the menu based on the staple she fed her kids when they were young – hearty, fresh and flavorful chili.

“Chili was just a favorite of my kids growing up. I’ve been working on the recipes for 20 years because of them, just perfecting them over those 20 years,” Forshey said.

The cart serves turkey chili, steak chili, pork verde chili and vegetarian chili made with Beyond Meat. They also serve loaded fries, spaghetti and marinara meatball subs.

She dreams of opening a restaurant one day and expanding to making Italian comfort food including pizza.