KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Fish Fusion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fish Fusion in Northeast Portland is run by a mother-daughter duo who have mastered the art of working together.

Morgan Polk and Stephanie Hudson recently celebrated the cart’s fourth anniversary serving southern-inspired dishes made with family recipes. The duo works to innovate new recipes constantly.

“You always try to come up with things so you’re here. You don’t want to be the cart that’s no longer here,” Hudson said.

The two divide the work with Polk at the cash register taking orders and Hudson doing the majority of the cooking.

“We know how to move. We don’t need to tell each other what needs to be done. That’s the best part,” Hudson said.

Their signature fish is battered in a cornmeal mix and then fried. They also serve fried chicken and waffles — as well as fried okra, a dish that can be difficult to find in Portland.