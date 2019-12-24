KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Gypsy PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can find hearty American comfort foods at Gypsy PDX in the Killingsworth Station Food Cart Pod.

The cart is owned by partners Jessica Destefano and Michael Ferrara. The couple moved from The Bronx, New York, last year. They had always dreamed of opening a food cart.

“We were coming to Portland back and forth on vacation and we fell in love with the food scene here. We just decided let’s do it,” Ferrara said of the decision to open the cart.

Destefano said the local produce and food culture is what most appealed to them.

“It’s such a big food scene here. People love food here like crazy,” she said.

The cart offers comfort food in an “elevated fashion.” Dishes like mac & cheese, fried chicken, meat-loaf and pot pies are often on the menu, which changes seasonally.

The duo hopes to open a brick-and-mortar one day but are focusing on the cart for now.