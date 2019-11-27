KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Hit the spot!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hit the spot! is our Cart of the Week.

The burger joint opened a year ago on Northeast Sandy Blvd. Owner Jeremy Sibers was a single dad eating too much fast food when he had the idea of opening a healthier option.

“It’s still fast food, just a higher quality product,” he said. “It’s basically steak on a bun. I want to tell the consumer exactly where your food comes from – what part of the animal.”

The menu is very simple, Sibers explained. Customers decide between a hamburger or a cheeseburger, and then choose how many patties they want, what toppings and how many strips of bacon. He’s sold a hamburger with 13 patties and has a competition going for who can order the most.

He hopes to eventually open a drive-thru brick-and-mortar.