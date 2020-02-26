KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Let’s Roll

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spencer Piller opened Let’s Roll, a cart that serves a unique spin on sushi rolls, three years ago.

He got the idea for sushi burritos from friends and then enlisted the help of his head chef Trumann Ducker. Together they crafted a menu with special twists on classic rolls, using ingredients like guacamole and different sauces to spice up their dishes.

“People don’t know what a sushi burrito is. They think it’s just a roll cut into 8 pieces, but we inform them that no, it’s twice the size, if not three times the size of a regular sushi roll, just cut in half like a burrito essentially,” Piller explained.

This makes the roll easier to eat on the go. The cart also serves bowls and salads.

Ducker said the fish comes fresh from Hawaii, Chile and Canadian coastal waters. He fillets the fish and is the mastermind behind many of the creative items on the menu.

The cart on NE Sandy Blvd is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

