KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Pastrami Zombie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Melissa McMillan has little to complain about – her restaurant Sammich and her food cart Pastrami Zombie have both been met with national attention.

McMillan opened the food cart on N Mississippi Avenue in 2016 and then opened the brick-and-mortar sandwich shop. She loves owning a food cart where she can focus on a smaller menu.

“So Pastrami Zombie happened because I made this sandwich called Pastrami Zombie at my restaurant and it was such a hit it created zombies for my meat, and I said, ‘I need to go see this sandwich out to the world solo!'”

The sandwich is made from a brisket that takes seven days to make. “I trim it, brine it, steam it, and smoke it,” she said.

“That’s what I’m known for, making my own meats and barbeque,” she said.

McMillan has plans to expand her business and thinks her success in Portland will set her up for the future. She’s having fun with it while she’s at it, too.

“It’s more than just a sandwich shop, it’s a commitment to my community, it’s about a good time. I like to party!”