KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Supernova Vegan

Recently moved to Sellwood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our Cart of the Week is Supernova Vegan.

The cart recently relocated to a spot in Sellwood where they have their own outdoor space.

Owner Lindsay Knight Sligh has been vegan for 3.5 years. She said she grew up cooking.

“I kind of took all of my favorite things that I have a hard time getting vegan and made them vegan,” she said. “The recipes are a mixture of different things I’ve pulled from my life.”

Knight Slight said plenty of non-vegans dine at her cart as well. Her mission is to use wholesome, organic and non-gmo ingredients.

“We make everything from scratch, made to order,” she said. “People come here and I think they expect something simple – but we make restaurant-quality food.” 

