PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty-two years in, a Northeast Portland brewpub has announced that it will shutter indefinitely — shortly after announcing a one-day closure due to staffing issues.

Laurelwood Brewing Co. notified the public of the shutdown that will last “until further notice” via social media on Monday morning.

“We’d like to thank the hardworking staff that ran their butts off during burger week, and we’re extremely grateful for the current staff, former staff members, customers and friends that have all become Laurelwood family,” the business wrote.

The announcement comes just a few months after the company told customers that its brewpub was transitioning from a full-service restaurant to a counter-service establishment. That change came along with a halt in delivery orders, a smaller menu, reduced hours and staffing cuts.

“We are profoundly sad that these changes come with the layoffs of some of our amazing staff. Losing a job is one of the toughest, scariest moments in life, and if we could keep everyone employed, we would,” Laurelwood said in late May.

According to the brewers, the new business model was adopted as a result of “the rising costs of, well, literally everything.”

Prior to the change, Laurelwood staff members were also awarded in the first-ever Yelp for Restaurants Servies Awards.

Although the pub on Northeast Sandy Boulevard is now closed, the brewery will remain open.

The company encouraged community members to continue their support by ordering kegs and beer online, or by purchasing products from a nearby grocery store. Multiple Fred Meyer, Whole Foods Market and Safeway locations carry the brand.

Laurelwood Brewing Co. was founded by husband and wife duo Mike De Kalb and Cathy Woo-De Kalb back in March 2001. The company went on to become a neighborhood staple, and has been recognized as one of the top brewers across Oregon.