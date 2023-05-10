PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Salt & Straw has released its May “Eat Your Flowers” series, with one flavor packing a liqueur punch.

Straightaway Cocktails’ award-winning Mari Gold Amaro liqueur is featured in the new Lemon Mari Gold Amaro Sherbet.

“We wanted to make an ice cream that tasted like summer,” Salt & Straw Co-founder Tyler Malek said. “You get a spoonful, and it just blows up with all the flowers and the brightness in the lemon.”

After Salt & Straw taste-tested amaro from around the world, Malek said Straightaway’s became the favorite.

“Liqueur’s kind of a European tradition, they’ve been doing this for generations and liqueur’s and amaro’s are really complex, botanical, herbaceous spirits. They’re amazing for mixing into things like cocktails or ice cream,” Straightaway Cocktails Co-founder and CEO Cy Cain said.

The Lemon Mari Gold Amaro Sherbet is available at Salt & Straw for the month of May.