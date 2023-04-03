Shine Distillery Grill in North Portland, as seen on Google Street View, July 1, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Save yourself an Easter Sunday supermarket trip by spending the afternoon dining at a restaurant in the Portland metro area. A number of local eateries are offering their own brunch buffets or special menus in honor of the holiday, which is anticipated to usher in warmer weather.

Consider making reservations with one of these eight restaurants.

Location: 525 SW Morrison St., Portland, OR 97204

Brunch hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make reservations here.

Located in the luxurious The Nines hotel, Urban Farmer steakhouse will offer a special brunch buffet for families this Sunday. The buffet features light breakfast items, an omelet station, soups and salads, a carving station with salmon and prime rib, desserts and more. Brunch is priced at $68 for adults and $34 for children under 12.

Location: 909 N Hayden Island Drive Portland, OR 97217

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Make reservations here.

At $45 for adults and $22 for children, tickets to this Easter event include your choice of food items such as four cheese ravioli, eggs benedict, scones, muffins and the like. This brunch held in Portland’s Holiday Inn on the Columbia Riverfront also serves as a live music event with performances from band The Riff Rats and singer Julianna Waters.

Location: 4232 N Williams Ave. Portland, OR 97217

Brunch hours: 12 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Make reservations here.

Drag queen Nicole Onoscopi will host this North Portland distillery’s Sparkle & Shine Drag Brunch, which will provide entertainment from multiple drag performers. One $20 ticket includes admission to the PG-13 show. And at an additional cost, customers can enjoy a brunch buffet that features frittatas, French toast, biscuits and more.

Location: 1001 SE Water Ave., Portland, OR 97214

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make reservations here.

Clarklewis, a farm-to-table restaurant in the Rose City’s Central Eastside Industrial District, serves a three-course meal at $50 per person on Sunday. Guests will have their pick of bisque or salad for their starter, benedicts, chicken and waffles, carbonara or lamb for their entrée, and then bread pudding for dessert.

Location: 1010 SW Naito Pkwy., Portland, OR 97204

Brunch hours: 9:30 am – 11:30 am or 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Make reservations here.

Choose between an early morning meal or a late afternoon one while cruising on the Willamette River for Portland Spirit’s Easter Champagne Brunch. One ticket covers the two-hour ride, brunch buffet, mimosas, coffee and hot tea, a live piano player and a Cinnabunny appearance. Tickets range from $10 for infants to $80 for adults, not including extra fees or upgrades.

Location: 3839 NE Marine Dr., Portland, OR 97211

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make reservations here or call at (503)-288-4444.

At Salty’s, you can have your Easter brunch with a view of the Columbia River and a taste of some of the Pacific Northwest’s best seafood. The restaurant shared a preview of its Easter Sunday menu, which includes holiday specials like grilled ham and lamb chops, as well as seafood staples like king salmon and ahi tuna.

Location: 7805 NE Greenwood Dr., Vancouver, WA 98662

Brunch hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Make reservations here or call at (360)-816-6100.

Vancouver-based bar and grill Hudson’s is hosting its traditional Easter brunch buffet for the first time in three years. The buffet features an array of appetizers, a made-to-order omelet station, carving stations, desserts and other brunch offerings. Prices start at $24.95 for children and $59.95 for adults.

Location: 1338 NW Hoyt St., Portland, OR 97209

Brunch hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Make reservations here.

This Pearl District restaurant wants Portlanders to, “Leave all the cooking and cleaning to us this year, and enjoy a buffet style brunch with family & friends!” Patrons can pick from a list Brix Tavern favorites like roasted red potatoes and scrambled eggs, in addition to eating from the carving station, Belgian waffle bar and dessert bar. Easter brunch is $44.95 for adults and $12.95 for children.