The outdoor patio with heaters and a covering at OK Omens.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 is continuing to spread in Oregon and limiting indoor gatherings is one of the best ways to limit transmission.

Here’s a list of Portland restaurants that have covered outdoor areas to protect you from the rain and heaters to keep you warm all winter while dining out.

Mama Bird – 2145 NW Raleigh St.

Noble Rot – 1111 East Burnside Street, Fourth Floor

St. Jack – 1610 NW 23rd Ave

La Moule – 2500 SE Clinton St.

OK Omens – 1758 SE Hawthorne Boulevard

LangBaan – 6 SE 28th Ave

Eem PDX – 3808 N Williams Ave

Hat Yai – 1605 NE Killingsworth St., 605 SE Belmont St.

Amalfi’s – 4703 NE Fremont Street

Dame – 2930 NE Killingsworth Street

Kayo’s Ramen Bar – 3808 N Williams Ave #124