Portland Dining Month is no longer running, but locals can get a similar experience during Portland Brewery Dining Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A select few of Portland’s favorite breweries are reminding customers that they serve more than just beer throughout the month, which is why this March marks the first-ever Portland Brewery Dining Month.

Ecliptic Brewing, a brewpub located in North Portland, announced the inaugural Brewery Dining Month in late February.

“Join us this March for Portland’s Brewery Dining Month, where we’re not only celebrating our city’s fine craft beer, but also the delicious food that breweries create in their own kitchens!⁠” the brewery said in an Instagram post.

The event is inspired by Portland Dining Month, which hasn’t been held since March 2020 — when COVID-19 caused a number of restaurants to change their business models or close down permanently.

From 2009 to 2020, many restaurants used Portland Dining Month as an opportunity to offer cost-effective three-course meals to their guests.

Travel Portland says the popular event is no longer running; however, Portlanders can expect a similar experience when they dine with the breweries below up until Friday, March 31.

Ecliptic Brewing at 825 N Cook St.

Backwoods Brewing at 231 NW 11th Ave.

Gigantic Brewing at 4343 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

Grand Fir Brewing at 1403 SE Stark St.

Migration Brewing at 3947 N Williams Ave.

Old Town Brewing at 5201 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Steeplejack Brewing at 2400 NE Broadway

Stormbreaker Brewing at 832 N Beech St.

Von Ebert Brewing at 131 NW 13th Ave. and 14021 NE Glisan St.

According to Ecliptic Brewery, the participating businesses will offer their own unique $35 three-course meals, which will feature an appetizer, entrée, dessert, and a choice of beer, house wine, or a non-alcoholic beverage.

The prix-fixe menu varies at each brewery, with the food options ranging from flame-grilled flank steaks to pulled pork sandwiches to smashed sweet potatoes. See the full offerings here.

Customers will additionally receive a $10 voucher to use at a future brewery visit between April 1 and June 30, 2023.