Lucinda Whitacre of Great Life by Lucinda sells her plant-based veggie burgers at King Farmers Market in Portland, August 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lucinda Whitacre’s ah-ha moment was listening to NPR not that long ago.

“I was listening to NPR and they were saying was – all we had to do was cut back on a third of our meat and it would help save the planet. And I thought ‘I have the perfect thing for that!'” she told KOIN 6 News.

That perfect thing became Great Life by Lucinda, plant-based burger mixes where all you need to do is measure and add hot water to rehydrate. In just a few minutes, you can make burgers, tacos, meatballs, whatever.

“It’s awesome. Everybody’s looking for this, something shelf-stable, real food ingredients. I don’t use anything but just vegetables and all you have to do is add hot water. It’s really easy.”

After it’s rehydrated, she said, there are a number of different ways to use it.

“Dip it in sesame seeds while it’s still warm and then you brown it in toasted sesame oil. Then it’s so good, you can put it on a stir fry,” she said.

Using in a tortilla is another option. Whitacre said she hadn’t thought of this — “enchiladas with chipotle” but “it’s really great.” She also makes “Mediterranean tacos” with her garlic product.

Lucinda’s plant-based burger mix is not only versatile — it’s shippable.

“I just shipped some to a lady overseas,” she said. “Her daughter’s in the Peace Corps. And that really made me feel good. She shipped a whole box of these to her and that was real exciting for me.”

Lucinda takes her products to farmer’s markets in Portland, at PSU and the King Farmers Market at NE 7th and Wygant. The response to her plant-based burgers has been “awesome.”

“Right now it’s just the time for them. Big time.”