Mama Bird keeps cooking up chicken in Northwest Portland

The counter-serve spot is proud of it's wood fire grilled chicken

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you follow a special diet, whether it be gluten free, dairy free or even vegan — a new Portland restaurant might be the place for you.

Proud of their wood fire grilled chicken and veggies, this spot on Northwest Raleigh Street keeps growing in popularity. Kohr Harlan gives an inside look at what Mama Bird is cooking up in Northwest Portland.

