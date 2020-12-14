Grab a holiday meal at Milwaukie’s Casa de Tamales

Food

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — With Christmas just around the corner, many people are still planning out their holiday meals.

Kohr Harlan is checking out a unique holiday favorite — tamales! He went out to Casa de Tamales in Milwaukie to share what’s on the menu. Order delivery or takeout online here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss