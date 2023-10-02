PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Montelupo Italian Market opened its second Portland location on Thursday — bringing fresh-made focaccia and take-and-bake pasta to the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood.

The new market, on Southeast Bybee Boulevard, offers lunch and dinner with indoor and outdoor seating, along with take-home dinner and dessert.

“We’re so happy to be in the neighborhood,” Co-owner Adam Berger said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to sharing our delicious focaccia and our favorite Italian market items in Sellwood-Moreland.”

Montelupo Italian Market opened its second Portland location on Sept. 28 in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood – offering fresh focaccia and take-and-bake pasta (Courtesy Devin White).

Montelupo Italian Market owners Adam Berger, Blake Kusler, and Sedona McCaffrey opened their second Portland location in the Sellwood neighborhood in late September 2023 (Courtesy Devine White).

“Named after the village in Piedmont where Berger learned to make pasta more than twenty years ago, Montelupo pays homage to traditional Italian techniques, while also incorporating flavors and ingredients from the Pacific Northwest,” the market said in a press release.

Pairing the new Sellwood location with their Northeast Portland digs, Berger — who also owns Portland-based Rallenti Pasta — is focused on offering small-batch fresh pasta and take-and-bake options including spicy sausage ragu, truffle mac & cheese and penne alla vodka.

Montelupo Italian Market’s Sellwood location is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.