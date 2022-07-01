PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Portland’s favorite chocolatiers will close up shops around the metro area.

Moonstruck Chocolate Co. announced Friday it has been sold to New York-based Chocolate Works. The iconic Rose City brand will be shutting its doors at its Beaverton, St. Johns and downtown locations.

“Leading Moonstruck has been the highlight of my professional career,” said CEO and Owner Russell Sneddon in a prepared release from the company. “I am so grateful to our amazing staff and loyal customers who have supported us all these years. We look forward to watching the brand’s growth and transformation under Chocolate Works as the brand expands from a regional favorite to the national stage.”

Chocolate Works, which was described as one of the industry’s largest direct-to-retailer manufacturers, acquired Moonstruck for a “much-needed” foothold on the West Coast, its CEO Joe Whaley indicated in the release.

Portlanders with a sweet tooth have one week to savor the Moonstruck brand as the local stores close on July 8.