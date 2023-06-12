PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Slutty Vegan Executive Chef Jumoke “Mr. Food-tastic” Jackson joined Everyday Northwest to share his strawberry shortcake and red beans and rice recipes to celebrate Juneteenth.
Watch the video above to learn more.
by: Ashley Howard
Posted:
Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Slutty Vegan Executive Chef Jumoke “Mr. Food-tastic” Jackson joined Everyday Northwest to share his strawberry shortcake and red beans and rice recipes to celebrate Juneteenth.
Watch the video above to learn more.