Need a break from cooking? These Portland restaurants are doing takeout

New map makes it easy to see what's open

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A screenshot from the Takeout COVID map.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’ve spent a large part of your quarantine in the kitchen, you might be bored by now. So why not try out some local restaurants still doing takeout!

A new map called ‘Takeout COVID’ has made it easy to see which restaurants are still open and making food for takeout and delivery.

The website says it was developed to help restaurants stay in business during the pandemic.

Takeout COVID is a public service tool created by Philip Thomas, Rohit Prakash, and the team at Coast to connect open local businesses to their communities.

And if you want to try out some new recipes, check out some fun ones here!

