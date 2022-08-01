PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin”: Chick-fil-A will open a new restaurant in the city on Thursday.

The fast food chain’s newest location will be situated next to Keizer Station, right off of Interstate 5, at 5655 Ulali Drive Northeast. It will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and its drive-thru will stay open until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Clint Peebles, who Chick-fil-A says grew up in the Willamette Valley and graduated from Oregon State University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to pursue my dream of owning a restaurant alongside my family and friends,” Peebles said. “I’m excited to begin this new chapter in Keizer serving delicious chicken with memorable hospitality. I also look forward to making an impact in the Keizer community by mentoring my team members, sponsoring youth athletics and supporting local schools.”

To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Keizer community by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Chick-fil-A will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. The funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Portland area.