PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nordic Northwest is opening a new exhibit that offers an exploration into Scandinavian cuisine.

The exhibit is called New Nordic Cuisine.

There will be a free opening night Friday, Jan. 13 for folks to check it out. It will be at the Nordia House in southwest Portland. Attendees will be treated to appetizers and food like Danish pancakes, pickled herring and trout.

The exhibit will spotlight the region’s food trends and examine the driving forces behind contemporary nordic food, its production and innovation.

The free opening night Friday, Jan. 13 starts at 6:30 p.m. New Nordic Cuisine will run until March 27.