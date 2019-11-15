New Seasons expands ground beef recall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Seasons Market has expanded a recall of ground beef due to E. coli concerns.

Earlier this week, the grocery chain announced a recall of their fresh in-house ground beef and ground beef products sold at all Oregon, Washington and California locations in bulk from the meat cases and packaged from grab and go cases.

The recalled products were sold with “Packed On” dates of Oct. 19, 2019, to Nov. 8, 2019, and “Sell By” dates starting Oct. 23, 2019, up to and including Nov. 11, 2019.

Three people were originally sickened by the contaminated meat. An additional person who was associated with the three has now been confirmed to also have become ill.

The Oregon Health Authority said that if you ate the meat and did not get sick you do not need to do anything. If you did, they recommend contacting your health care provider.