PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the year comes to a close, OpenTable is giving diners the scoop on the most in-demand restaurants across the country.

In mid-November, the online reservation platform released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. This year, only one Oregon restaurant made the cut — and you can’t find it in Portland.

“Culled from over 12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, the list highlights some of the top spots favored by diners this year,” OpenTable explained on its website.

Oregon’s sole entry, Rosmarino Osteria Italiana, is located on 714 E 1st St. in Newberg. The Italian spot has received an average rating of 4.9 stars across nearly 4,000 reviews on the platform.

According to the eatery’s OpenTable page, the average meal costs anywhere from $31 to $50. The restaurant’s top tags are “good for special occasions”, “great for fine wines” and “charming”.

On its own website, Rosmarino Osteria Italiana describes itself as the “purest Italian cuisine in Oregon”. The restaurant’s most popular dishes are the pizza diavola, bolognese and lasagne. It also serves soup, salad, gnocchi and desserts.

In addition, the eatery offers a five-course wine-pairing dinner every Friday and Saturday. The menu for the $125 dinner changes each week.

Several Washington restaurants were named on OpenTable’s list as well. This includes Italian spot The Pink Door in Seattle, Japanese eatery Sushi Kashiba in Seattle, Italian joint Spinasse in Seattle, and fellow Italian restaurant Cafe Juanita in Kirkland.

With 15 entries, California was the state with the highest number of restaurants on the list. Nearly half of the businesses are located in Los Angeles, with businesses in other cities including San Francisco, San Diego and Newport Beach also being highlighted.