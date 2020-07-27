‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ opening new Hillsboro location

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More people are turning to sweets to soothe many ailments related to the COVID-19 pandemic — and one local cake shop with a familiar name is expanding.

Opening a new business in this climate runs counter to conventional wisdom — but it turns out Nothing Bundt Cakes might be the recession-resistant business that’s led one local lady to open a new store. Bundt cakes are a front and center aspect of the design of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Hillsboro’s Tannesbourne Villiage.

With premium handcrafted bundt cakes complete signature cream cheese frosting, the bundt cake has demonstrated its resilience in the face of the pandemic. Sales of ten different flavors of bundt cakes in four different sizes are doing well even though this store’s grand opening isn’t scheduled until next Friday.

“It’s comfort food and its just a little bit of joy so when somebody brings a cake to somebody it just brightens up that person’s day,” Carla Mayes of Nothing Bundt Cakes said. “It just brings a little joy and sweetness and we’ve been blessed that that’s what we have.”

This will be the Portland area’s fourth Nothing Bundt Cakes location. Carla’s other store in Beaverton has maintained healthy sales even as the pandemic has prompted many businesses to curtail operations. Construction on the new store started in March — just as the overall economy was beginning to shut down.

“Just like a lot of other people, there were some pretty stressful days of not knowing but we just kind of let it go and let it flow when it’s supposed to happen,” she said.

The regular cake samples typically greeting visitors to the stores have been discontinued for the time being. Carla says close-knit celebrations are still happening and more people than ever could use cheering up — and nothing says to cheer up like cake.

The grand opening is Friday, July 31. It will be a benefit day for KOMAK, a local organization that financially assists people who are fighting cancer.