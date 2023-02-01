PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As February marks American Heart Month, author and nutritionist, Rania Batayneh, is sharing heart-healthy recipes that don’t sacrifice flavor.

Find Batayneh’s recipes for curry spiced quinoa, sumac roasted sweet potatoes and pomegranate molasses below.

Curry Spiced Quinoa

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked quinoa, season with curry spice one it is cooled to room temperature. Taste and season as desired.

1 cup fresh chives, chopped

1 cup yellow peppers, chopped

1 cup carrots, shredded

1 cup pickled turnips, chopped

1 cup Wonderful Pistachios, Lightly Salted

Instructions:

Top the quinoa with as many vegetables as you like as well as well as 1 tbsp. of the Wonderful Pistachio.

Sumac Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

4 cups sweet potatoes, chopped to desired size

2 tbsp. of sumac spice

2 tbsp. avocado oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450º. On a large baking sheet, toss sweet potatoes with avocado oil and season with sumac. Roast until tender, tossing halfway through, 25 to 30 minutes.

Pomegranate Molasses

Ingredients:

3 cups POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

‍2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/3 cup agave syrup

Instructions: