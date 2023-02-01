PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As February marks American Heart Month, author and nutritionist, Rania Batayneh, is sharing heart-healthy recipes that don’t sacrifice flavor.

Find Batayneh’s recipes for curry spiced quinoa, sumac roasted sweet potatoes and pomegranate molasses below.

Curry Spiced Quinoa  

Ingredients: 

  • 4 cups cooked quinoa, season with curry spice one it is cooled to room temperature. Taste and season as desired. 
  • 1 cup fresh chives, chopped 
  • 1 cup yellow peppers, chopped 
  • 1 cup carrots, shredded 
  • 1 cup pickled turnips, chopped 
  • 1 cup Wonderful Pistachios, Lightly Salted 

Instructions: 

Top the quinoa with as many vegetables as you like as well as well as 1 tbsp. of the Wonderful Pistachio.  

Sumac Roasted Sweet Potatoes 

Ingredients: 

  • 4 cups sweet potatoes, chopped to desired size 
  • 2 tbsp. of sumac spice 
  • 2 tbsp. avocado oil

Instructions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 450º. On a large baking sheet, toss sweet potatoes with avocado oil and season with sumac. 
  2. Roast until tender, tossing halfway through, 25 to 30 minutes. 

Pomegranate Molasses 

Ingredients: 

  • 3 cups POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice 
  • ‍2 tablespoons lemon juice 
  • 1/3 cup agave syrup 

Instructions: 

  1. In a medium saucepan, combine the POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, lemon juice, and agave. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until syrup has reduced by two thirds, to just under 1 cup, 45 to 55 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool, then transfer to a lidded jar. 
  2. Molasses can be stored in the fridge for up to two months. 