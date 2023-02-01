PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As February marks American Heart Month, author and nutritionist, Rania Batayneh, is sharing heart-healthy recipes that don’t sacrifice flavor.
Find Batayneh’s recipes for curry spiced quinoa, sumac roasted sweet potatoes and pomegranate molasses below.
Curry Spiced Quinoa
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cooked quinoa, season with curry spice one it is cooled to room temperature. Taste and season as desired.
- 1 cup fresh chives, chopped
- 1 cup yellow peppers, chopped
- 1 cup carrots, shredded
- 1 cup pickled turnips, chopped
- 1 cup Wonderful Pistachios, Lightly Salted
Instructions:
Top the quinoa with as many vegetables as you like as well as well as 1 tbsp. of the Wonderful Pistachio.
Sumac Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 4 cups sweet potatoes, chopped to desired size
- 2 tbsp. of sumac spice
- 2 tbsp. avocado oil
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450º. On a large baking sheet, toss sweet potatoes with avocado oil and season with sumac.
- Roast until tender, tossing halfway through, 25 to 30 minutes.
Pomegranate Molasses
Ingredients:
- 3 cups POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/3 cup agave syrup
Instructions:
- In a medium saucepan, combine the POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, lemon juice, and agave. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until syrup has reduced by two thirds, to just under 1 cup, 45 to 55 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool, then transfer to a lidded jar.
- Molasses can be stored in the fridge for up to two months.