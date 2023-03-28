PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – To celebrate the fresh green of spring, nutritionist and author of the “1:1:1 Diet” Rania Batayneh joined AM Extra to share her spring-inspired recipe with seasonal vegetables.

Follow Batayneh’s recipe below:

This salad is the perfect blend of Spring produce! Bursting with color, this salad is rich in antioxidants, probiotics from the Cleveland Kitchen Beet Red Kraut, a boost of plant protein from the Wonderful Pistachios, fiber, and tons of nutrients.

The watermelon radish, sugar snap peas, chives, and pineapple are in season, fresh, and delicious. Each ingredient has a unique flavor profile and texture, lending itself to a sweet and savory salad that is delicious on its own or paired with a protein.

Want to bump up the springtime vibes? Garnish with a few edible flowers! You can present the salad in a bowl or served on a platter, and feel free to cut the ingredients to your desired shape and size.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups microgreens

2 cups baby arugula

1/3 cup sweet vinaigrette

1 cup Cleveland Kitchen Beet Red Kraut

1 cup watermelon radish, chopped

1 cup sugar snap peas, chopped

1/3 cup chives, chopped

1 cup Lightly Salted Wonderful Pistachios

1 cup pineapple, chopped

DIRECTIONS: