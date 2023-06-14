PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Olympia Provisions team has opened a brand-new restaurant for Portlanders who are seeking a more traditional Italian dining experience.

Grand Amari is one of the latest restaurant concepts to come from Olympia Provisions Culinary Director Nate Gilden, whose previous experience includes running the now-closed Clyde Common — which received national recognition from the James Beard Foundation.

According to Olympia Provisions Head of Marketing Mallory Pilcher, the company’s products are mostly inspired by four European countries: Spain, France, Greece and Italy.

“Because all of our product is inspired by those regions, we really want to focus each of our restaurants on encapsulating that specific region,” Pilcher said.

While Bar Casa Vale serves the taste of Spain and Olympia Provisions Public House provides a Swiss-German Alpine experience, Grand Amari centers Italian fare.

Grand Amari has added on to the Rose City’s list of Italian dining options, but the restaurant aims to be unique in its focus on “old world” approach to the cuisine.

“There’s American Italian food and there’s more of the contemporary stuff, or the family style,” Pilcher said. “I think ours is just really trying to bring that metropolitan flair to Portland, where you can have a very elevated dining experience, which is something that I think is starting to catch on more and more in Portland as we reopen and grow.”

Pilcher says some aspects of Grand Amari’s menu will change seasonally with fresh produce, but for now, she has recommended the restaurant’s current highlights.

Grand Amari squid ink bucatini (Photo by AJ Meeker)

Grand Amari poussan alla diavola (Photo by AJ Meeker)

Grand Amari tuna belly (Photo by AJ Meeker)

Grand Amari interior sign (Photo Credit: AJ Meeker)

This includes the squid ink buctaini with whole bay shrimp straight from the Oregon Coast, the “poussan alla diavola” with juicy roasted chicken, lemon and pepper, and the tuna belly — a favorite for Executive Chef Katie Roe.

Grand Amari also offers an “eclectic” drink menu, with wine largely imported from Europe.

Located within Hotel Grand Stark on 509 SE Grand Ave., Grand Amari accepts reservations on OpenTable. The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.

But for daytime beverages and eats, Portlanders can visit the restaurant’s Café Amari.

The café features a full-service espresso bar, handmade Italian pastries, antipasti, sandwiches and more from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.