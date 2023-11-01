The cups are modeled after vintage movie posters from the 1950s.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon-founded coffee chain Dutch Bros and songstress Mariah Carey can agree on one thing: Nov. 1 ushers in the real start of the holiday season.

The company is continuing its tradition of holiday cup drops by offering 12 Days of Dutchmas, a series of 12 festively-designed cups inspired by the 12 Days of Christmas.

“Dutch Bros holiday cup designs are always something our customers look forward to each year and we’re especially excited for this year’s designs,” Charles Swindler, the coffee chain’s senior vice president of field engagement, said in a statement. “Each cup has a different design and carries a piece of a story with it!”

According to the company, the cups come in a variety of holiday colors and are modeled after vintage movie posters from the 1950s.

Dutch Bros shared a list of the different cups that will be available to drive-through customers starting on Wednesday.

12 Lights a Glowing

11 Penguins Playing

10 Trees a Swaying

9 Treats a Baking

8 Gondolas a Swaying

7 Gnomes a Rockin’

6 Canes a Candying

Fiiivee Dutch Windows

4 Snowmobiles

3 Nutcrackers

2 Skating Bears

A Camper with a Yetiiii

In addition to the cups, the brand will announce this year’s holiday drinks on Wednesday as well.

In past years, Dutch Bros’ seasonal drinks included the Peppermint Bliss Cold Brew and the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha.