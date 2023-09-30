It's one of the “best of the best” casual dining spots in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those looking to slip into one of the “best of the best” casual dining spots on their next Oregon coast outing, Tripadvisor named a local steakhouse among the top in the U.S.

Georgie’s in Newport snagged a Tripadvisor 2023 Traveler’s Choice Award in the “Everyday Eats” category — defined as “laid-back fare that goes above and beyond, without breaking the bank.”

The restaurant snagged the number 16 spot in the top 25 list and boasts a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor.

Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, Georgie’s menu features a variety of options from pancakes and omelets to Dungeness Crab Fondue and Blackened Ahi Tuna.

Georgie’s steakhouse in Newport offers a signature diablo seafood pasta.

Georgie’s Dungeness crab fondue is made with spinach, artichoke, and Tillamook cheese and served with sourdough bread. (Courtesy Francois Laborde).

Georgie’s herb encrusted salmon salad. (Courtesy Francois Laborde).

Georgie’s Blackened Ahi tuna. (Courtesy Francois Laborde).

According to TripAdvisor, Georgie’s is ranked number one out of 58 restaurants in Newport, and offers “wall-to-wall” ocean-front views.

Georgie’s steakhouse offers “wall-to-wall” ocean-front views in Newport, Oregon. (Courtesy Francois Laborde).

“Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in travel,” Tripadvisor said.

Florida’s Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille, Tennessee’s Local Goat New American Restaurant, Florida Keys Steak and Lobster House, and Philadelphia’s Ristorante Pesto nabbed the top spots on the Traveler’s Choice Awards list.