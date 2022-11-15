With a pastry mat, you won’t have to use flour or nonstick sprays when rolling out sticky doughs.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has a never-ending list of shops that sell sweet treats like donuts, pies, cookies, cakes and more. Yet, Yelp’s list of the “Best pastries in every state and province” says Oregon’s top pastry spot isn’t in Portland — but is more than 100 miles away.

According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.

One five-star review reads, “Amazing little spot: quintessential coffee shop with an ongoing jigsaw puzzle set out, bookshelves, locally crafted treasures, and friendly staff! Bagel sandwiches (on fresh bagels made on-site!), scones, and bear claw were the perfect way to start our trip from Newport down to Brookings. I will absolutely be back — loved everything about it!”

Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery is right on the Oregon coast, nearly 3 hours away from Portland. You can find it on 10841 NW Pacific Coast Hwy from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

For Washington, one Seattle shop was named the best in the state. With 325 reviews and counting, Petit Pierre Bakery has an almost-perfect overall rating.

The croissants — whether they’re topped with almonds, hazelnut chocolate, or eggs and bacon — seem to be a favorite among customers.

A recent reviewer said, “We’ve been coming to the bakery in this location since its previous incarnation and the quality of baked goods has gone way, way up. So many good things to choose from, the croissants are buttery and flaky, and I want to eat all of the things from the dessert case. Service is friendly and efficient, and is a weekly stop for my family.”

The family-owned French bakery has two locations, one on 6801 Greenwood Ave N and one on 3204 W McGraw St. Both are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.