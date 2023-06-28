The bakery will be located in Main Street Commons, a Downtown Hillsboro food and drink hub

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grand Central Bakery is just days away from opening a new location in Hillsboro, which will join its seven additional stores across the Portland area.

In January 2022, Hillsboro officials announced that Henry Point Development and Redside development company were planning $8.25 million project ‘Main Street Commons’ to redevelop the former U.S. Bank Building.

The project set out to bring Indian restaurant The Sudra, regional pizza chain Sizzle Pie, tap room Ex Novo Brewing Company and Grand Central Bakery all to the city’s downtown area. So far, the pizzeria and bakery are the only businesses of the initial four with confirmed or tentative opening dates.

Named one of the greatest American bread bakeries by food and travel magazine Saveur, Grand Central Bakery will open its eighth Oregon location on Monday, July 3 — with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for Saturday, July 8.

According to company CEO Claire Randall, this opening is a ‘real celebration’ after withstanding the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels good to be part of this community and close to the Willamette Valley farms that supply our produce,” she added in a statement. “[The new location is] cozy, it’s welcoming, and cheerful – all the things you’d expect from a Grand Central.”

Customers can additionally expect the same sandwiches, salads, soups and pastries offered on the full menu at other locations, along with a few seasonal sandwich specials only offered in the summer.

The latest Grand Central Bakery location can be found on 118 SE Second Ave., in Hillsboro.

Later this fall, the Pacific Northwest bakery reports that Backwoods Brewing will also join the Main Street Commons food hall.

Two other Hillsboro food and drink hubs, Weil Arcade Food Park and Hillsboro Downtown Station, are expected to open this year as well.