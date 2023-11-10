PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ahead of the holiday travel season, some restaurants at Portland International Airport made Yelp’s list of the best airport food in the United States.

Yelp says they based their list on several factors, including the total volume and ratings mentioning “airport food” to compile their list.

MOD Pizza was the first of the PDX restaurants on the list. Yelp highlighted the pizza varieties MOD offers from their menu classics, to the “design your own” option. The restaurant also offers 30 toppings, along with a salad and draft menu for a “smooth day of tasty travels,” Yelp said.

Flying Elephants at PDX made the list for a vegan-friendly option. Yelp noted one review of their Cubano sandwich to cure the “travel munchies.” Customer favorites include the sausage and potato frittata, turkey club sandwiches, and Ding Dong cake, the restaurant says.

Next, The Country Cat PDX scored a spot on Yelp’s list for their fresh salads and sandwiches. The restaurant also has a breakfast menu and grab-and-go options for the plane.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Denver International Airport, Atlanta Hartsfield Airport, and Chicago O-Hare International Airport also scored spots on the list.