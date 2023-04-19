PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mercury’s Pizza Week is in full swing, and 36 Portland-area pizzerias are offering deals for the affair.

Up until Sunday, April 23, those who visit the participating locations can get a slice of limited-edition pizza for just $3, or the entire pie for $20.

You can find the full list of pizza shops and some of the unique toppings they’re serving on EverOut, but read more below to see which offerings stood out to KOIN 6.

Location: 2701 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, OR 97232

There have been many iterations of birria: tacos, quesadillas, ramen and now pizza. Boxcar Pizza’s Birria Pie includes a plant-based birria, along with mozzarella, cheddar, onion and cilantro. A slice also comes with a side of consomé.

Location: 8225 N Denver Ave., Portland, OR 97217

FINO chef Neishma Balaguer Sagarida hails from Puerto Rico and wanted to give Portlanders a slice of the island with its new pie. The 100×35 pizza, named after Puerto Rico’s measurements, features creole-style sauce, mozzarella, plantains and spicy cilantro chimichurri.

Location: 2443 SE Powell Blvd., Portland, OR 97202

After seeing Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, consider trying the pizza named after her. Rudy’s Princess Peach Pizza, of course, includes peaches as well as spicy vegan sausage, onion and a three-cheese blend.

Location: 3701 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214

Straight From New York Pizza says its staff has “been working around the cluck” to finish their Fowl Play recipe. The pizza pie consists of fried chicken, bacon, pickles, red cabbage, spicy maple dressing and red pepper flakes.

Location: 2013 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR 97211

Just as many people are getting used to pineapple on pizza, Via Chicago has announced a pizza with lemon as the star topping. The Moroccan Lemon pie combines sweet and savory flavors, including preserved lemons, ricotta and a hot honey sauce.

Location: 11800 NW Cedar Falls Dr. #110, Portland, OR 97229

Inspired by Von Ebert Brewing Pizzeria & Taproom’s general manager who apparently loves baked potatoes, the Baked Potato with Smoked Pork Belly Pie features potato, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, smoked pork belly, green onion and crema.

Location: 2032 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR 97211

Wild Child typically serves “Detroit pizza with Portland flavor,” but its Mexican Street Corn pizza is a special take on that. The pizza comes with sweet corn, garlic crema, pickled red onions, cilantro, mozzarella cheese, and is topped with cotija cheese and ancho chili powder.