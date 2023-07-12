48 North Pizzeria, located near the Walmart Supercenter in Tigard, in May 2023. (PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The owner of a local pizzeria chain withheld thousands of dollars in wages and tips, former employees said.

48 North Pizzeria once had three locations: Newberg, Tigard and North Portland. Only the Tigard location remains open.

The North Portland location on Lombard Street closed in March. Employees at the time, like Kailee Hull, said owner Kevin York didn’t tell them the pizzeria was shutting down until after their final shifts, and never returned belongings they had stored at work.

Months later, employees who were there at the end and others who quit months earlier still haven’t been paid.

More than a dozen employees filed complaints with the Bureau of Labor and Industries since 2021, alleging York kept tip money or didn’t pay their final paychecks.

York denied intentionally withholding payment from employees.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners