PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The entire month of July is National Hot Dog Month, dedicating a full 31 days to the snack often served during barbecues, sporting games, and other summertime gatherings.

However, National Hot Dog Day falls on Wednesday, July 19, marking just one day that gives people an excuse to support the hot-dog-slinging shops in their area.

Here are six businesses in and around Portland that you can visit on Wednesday or throughout the month.

Location: 4611 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97215

This late-night hot dog shack offers “dogs with a snap.” Guests can order one of the signature items such as “Zach’s Favorite” or the “New York Dog,” or opt to build their own hot dog with customized toppings.

Location: 2845 E Burnside St., Portland, OR 97214

Franks-A-Lot serves Chicago-style Franks, along with vegan options, hand-cut fries and handmade milkshakes. Customers also have the option to turn any Frank into a gluten-free corn dog.

Location: 3905 SE 82nd Ave., Portland, OR 97266

Located in Eastport Food Carts, Off the Leash also aims to “bring a taste of Chicago” to the Pacific Northwest. This includes Italian beef, pizza puffs, smash-burgers, and of course, hot dogs. The “Chicago dog” features tomatoes, pickles, relish, onions and peppers.

Location: 1760 NE Lombard Pl., Portland, OR 97211

Named after owner Jim Roake, Roake’s has been a local spot for hot dogs, burgers and fries since 1975. The restaurant only accepts cash, but customers say the trip is still worth it for the friendly service and big portions.

Location: 1199 Main St., Vancouver, WA 98660

Head to Downtown Vancouver to try the Wiener Wagon, a neighborhood landmark that’s been open since 1976. The business sells hot dogs, polish sausages and hot links with a variety of toppings including sauerkraut, jalapeños and mushrooms.

Location: 7909 SE 13th Ave., Portland, OR 97202

Southeast Portland food cart Gibbon Grub opened on National Hot Dog Day of last year, and already promises to cook up the best hot dog in town. The family-owned business offers hot dogs with classic toppings such as ketchup and mustard, as well as more unique options with toppings like mac and cheese or salsa verde.