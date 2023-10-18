PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland-founded company Voodoo Doughnut soon will be expanding to rival city Seattle.

The Seattle Services Portal reveals that a building and land use pre-application has already been filed for a Voodoo Doughnut location in the Emerald City.

According to company officials, the donut shop will be located on 1201 Pine St. in Seattle’s Capitol Hill — a district often recognized for its culinary scene, creativity and nightlife.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring some Voodoo Magic to Seattle,” Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said in a statement. “It’s been many years in the making and the Capitol Hill neighborhood is the perfect site for our first store.”

In addition to being the donut chain’s first Seattle store, the new location will also be the second Washington store. The other location opened in Vancouver in early 2022.

The Seattle shop would be the company’s 22nd location overall, with other cities like Denver, Tempe, Ariz., and Austin, Tex., already having their own taste of the donut chain.

Voodoo Doughnut representatives say an official opening date will be disclosed in the coming months, but for now, the pre-application shows that developing the Seattle store will require ‘substantial alteration’ on a pre-existing building in Capitol Hill.