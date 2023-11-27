The self-proclaimed '5 napkin rated' restaurant opened in 1947 as a breakfast and lunch counter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seven decades after Jack Fuller began serving the “Fuller Burger” in northeast Portland, the legacy continues at Pioneer Place Mall.

On Nov. 20, Fuller’s Burger Shack opened its second location at the mall, taking over the former Burger Fi spot.

The burger shack says it’s keeping the same menu as its original Cascade Station spot, “complete with burgers, fries, tots, and milkshakes.”

Jack Fuller opened Fuller’s Burger Shack in 1947 in northwest Portland – serving the signature “Fuller Burger,” complete with smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, house made secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles (Courtesy Bella Media.)

Fuller’s Burger Shack offers everything from their signature “Fuller Burger,” to Beyond Burgers served with crinkle cut fries and tots (Courtesy Bella Media.)

Fuller’s Burger Shack opened their second location at Pioneer Place Nov. 20, 2023 after the success of its first location at Cascade Station, which opened in 1947 (Bella Media.)

The self-proclaimed “5 napkin rated” restaurant opened in 1947 as a breakfast and lunch counter, offering its signature Fuller Burger with smoked bacon, house made secret sauce, Swiss cheese, lettuce, pickles, and tomato. The restaurant also serves Beyond Burgers, crinkle cut fries, tots, milkshakes, root beer floats, Boneyard IPA, Pfriem Pilsner, and wine.

Fuller’s Burger Shack also offers Burger of the Month specials, including November’s Holiday Ham and Cranberry Burger — a classic burger topped with Black Forest ham, house made cranberry cream cheese spread, and cranberry-orange zest aioli.

Fuller’s Burger Shack is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is available on UberEats, Grubhub and Postmates.