PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seven decades after Jack Fuller began serving the “Fuller Burger” in northeast Portland, the legacy continues at Pioneer Place Mall.
On Nov. 20, Fuller’s Burger Shack opened its second location at the mall, taking over the former Burger Fi spot.
The burger shack says it’s keeping the same menu as its original Cascade Station spot, “complete with burgers, fries, tots, and milkshakes.”
The self-proclaimed “5 napkin rated” restaurant opened in 1947 as a breakfast and lunch counter, offering its signature Fuller Burger with smoked bacon, house made secret sauce, Swiss cheese, lettuce, pickles, and tomato. The restaurant also serves Beyond Burgers, crinkle cut fries, tots, milkshakes, root beer floats, Boneyard IPA, Pfriem Pilsner, and wine.
Fuller’s Burger Shack also offers Burger of the Month specials, including November’s Holiday Ham and Cranberry Burger — a classic burger topped with Black Forest ham, house made cranberry cream cheese spread, and cranberry-orange zest aioli.
Fuller’s Burger Shack is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is available on UberEats, Grubhub and Postmates.