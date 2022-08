PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Portland Burger Week! All this week get a juicy deal at the best local burger joints.

Each participating location is creating a one-of-a-kind burger for the week, and each specialty burger is only $8.

Fourty-eight restaurants are participating in the Portland Mercury‘s Burger Week. Vegetarian and vegan options are available at some locations.

Check out all the participating burger joints and their locations here. The event starts Monday and runs through Saturday.