PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local couple recently released a new documentary series aimed at highlighting Portland as a “foodie city” emerging from the pandemic.

Lathen and Anne-Marie Gobertt have interviewed several people, including chefs, food cart owners and coffee shop owners. Their documentary looks at how Portland’s food scene continues to develop even after being hit hard over the last few years.

The series is called “Bridge to Table” and their pilot episode is available on Youtube.

“We’re protective of our city and the restaurants we love,” Anne-Marie said. “As two people who are proud of Portland and its incredible food scene, we wanted to create this passion project. It’s our intention to create a show highlighting Portland’s greatness through the culinary industry.”

Anne-Marie says their second episode will be out at the end of summer. It will look at closures, as well as restaurants that stayed open during the pandemic.

After that, the two plans to have many more episodes showcasing local restaurants.