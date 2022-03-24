PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to try new food in Portland, the Empanada Festival has an option for Portlanders to savor an array of fillings.

The Portland Mercado, located at 7238 S.E. Foster Rd., is bringing back the festival and offering tasty options from nine different vendors. An empanada is a baked or fried turnover made with pastry and a sweet or savory filling.

According to the event’s website, you can purchase the empanadas directly to-go from the businesses or at the Portland Mercado, but masks and social distancing is required.

Below, you will find the nine restaurants along with the empanada flavors featured for the festival. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting March 25.

Alecocina

Filllings: Beef, chicken spinach, ham and cheese, corn, cheese and onion

Contact: 503-807-9050

Tierra Del Sol

Fillings: Choriqueso, mole amarillo, mole verde, mole coloradito, tinga, mushroms with cheese, nopalitos and veggie stew

La Carreta Pura Vida

Fillings: Chicken, beef, cheese, beans, sweet plantain and cheese, rice and beans

Contact: 360-567-8066

Tita’s Chicken

Fillings: Inka chicken baked empanadas

Contact: 971-267-4952

Havana Station

Fillings: Beef, guava and cheese

Contact: 971-277-5800

Fernando’s Alegría

Fillings: Beef

Contact: 503-481-6306

Qué Bacano

Fillings: Chicken, beef, cheese, guava and cheese

Contact: 503-863-0655

XOCOTL

Fillings: Sweet corn tamal topped with mango-passion fruit sauce

Contact: 503-785-9966

Kaah Market

Fillings: Chicken, shrimp, veggies

Contact: 503-523-9747