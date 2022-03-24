PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to try new food in Portland, the Empanada Festival has an option for Portlanders to savor an array of fillings.
The Portland Mercado, located at 7238 S.E. Foster Rd., is bringing back the festival and offering tasty options from nine different vendors. An empanada is a baked or fried turnover made with pastry and a sweet or savory filling.
According to the event’s website, you can purchase the empanadas directly to-go from the businesses or at the Portland Mercado, but masks and social distancing is required.
Below, you will find the nine restaurants along with the empanada flavors featured for the festival. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting March 25.
Alecocina
Filllings: Beef, chicken spinach, ham and cheese, corn, cheese and onion
Contact: 503-807-9050
Tierra Del Sol
Fillings: Choriqueso, mole amarillo, mole verde, mole coloradito, tinga, mushroms with cheese, nopalitos and veggie stew
La Carreta Pura Vida
Fillings: Chicken, beef, cheese, beans, sweet plantain and cheese, rice and beans
Contact: 360-567-8066
Tita’s Chicken
Fillings: Inka chicken baked empanadas
Contact: 971-267-4952
Havana Station
Fillings: Beef, guava and cheese
Contact: 971-277-5800
Fernando’s Alegría
Fillings: Beef
Contact: 503-481-6306
Qué Bacano
Fillings: Chicken, beef, cheese, guava and cheese
Contact: 503-863-0655
XOCOTL
Fillings: Sweet corn tamal topped with mango-passion fruit sauce
Contact: 503-785-9966
Kaah Market
Fillings: Chicken, shrimp, veggies
Contact: 503-523-9747