PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland pizzeria has once again gained recognition for serving one of the best pizzas across the globe.

Earlier this September, pizza connoisseurs with the Italian organization 50 Top Pizzas released a list of the world’s most outstanding pizza spots.

Three pizzerias in Italy, and businesses in New York City, Barcelona and Tokyo took the top five spots — but Portland’s very own Ken’s Artisan Pizza was ranked at No. 18 overall.

Naturally, the restaurant has received similar accolades for being among the best pizzerias in the U.S.

In February, travel website TripsToDiscover included the restaurant on a list of the best pizza joints nationwide. In June, 50 Top Pizza also ranked the business at No. 3 for best American pizzerias.

“Without fear of being proven wrong, we are face to face with one of the best pizzerias in the United States,” 50 Top Pizza said of Ken’s Artisan Pizza.

“The pizza is inspired by Naples, and, as they love mentioning here, with an American accent that comes out with the inventiveness and originality of the toppings as well as with the aromas of the dough and with the amiable and energetic waitstaff,” the organization added.

Ken’s Artisan Pizza was additionally highlighted for its focus on sustainability and vast drink options.

The business went to social media to thank 50 Top Pizza for the prestigious award.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible team, who put so much thought and effort into everything we do everyday,” Ken’s Artisan Pizza wrote.

Although the restaurant was the only Portland establishment to make the worldwide ranking, a couple of other Rose City spots were mentioned on the nationwide list earlier this summer.

This includes Apizza Scholls on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Nostrana on Southeast Morrison Street.