PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland pizzeria is earning more accolades after scoring high marks on a travel website’s list of the top 50 pizza restaurants in the world.

Big 7 Travel ranked Ken’s Artisan Pizza number 11 – highlighting the restaurant’s use of seasonal ingredients like fennel and braised oxtail, and the “formative” role the joint has played in Portland’s pizza scene.

“Thanks to him, you no longer need to travel across the pond for hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough, and sweet Italian tomatoes,” Big 7 Travel said.

In September, Ken’s Artisan Pizza was ranked number 18 overall with the Italian organization 50 Top Pizzas list of the world’s most outstanding pizza spots.

The top restaurant on the list was 10 by Diego Vitagliano in Naples, Italy – which Big 7 Travel says has reigned number one on their list for the last couple years – followed by Masanielli by Francesco Martucci in Caserta, Italy.

Una Pizza Napoletana in New York scored the number three spot followed by Sartoria Panatieri in Barcelona, Spain. Rounding out the top five spots is The Pizza Bar on 38th in Tokyo, Japan.