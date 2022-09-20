Kann restaurant in Portland was named on the New York Times’ list of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S. in 2022 on Sept. 19, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland restaurant that opened in August is already making national headlines after it was named one of America’s best restaurants in 2022 by the New York Times.

Haitian-fusion Kann made the list, which the New York Times published Tuesday, for its “lapel-grabbing power of dynamically spiced, live-fire cooking.”

Founder and award-winning chef Gregory Gourdet posted on social media after the article’s release Tuesday saying he’s grateful to be recognized by the New York Times as a restaurant making waves in the country.

“Kann has been a project that is 4+ years in the making. To see it recognized by the New York Times, alongside a group of the nation’s leading creative culinary concepts is such an honor. I’m so grateful to be working with an incredibly dedicated and talented team, who share my passion for sharing Haitian-inspired cuisine with Portland and beyond,” Gourdet wrote in a statement.

Kann wasn’t the only Oregon restaurant on the list, though. Ashland’s MÄS also made the top 50 cut.

“In a petite tasting menu restaurant down an alley in downtown Ashland, Josh Dorcak is creating what he calls Cascadian cuisine as a series of Japanese-influenced, picturesque miniatures of memorable poise,” the New York Time’s Brett Anderson wrote.

In an Instagram post, MÄS wrote, “Wow! So amazing we are within this list. From a basement pop-up to a 50 list by @nytimes. This is incredible.”

Off Alley in Seattle was the only Washington restaurant to make the list.