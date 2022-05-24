PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yelp announced its top Indian eatery in every state, and one Portland restaurant was given the honor.

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Yelp said it dug through data to find the top Indian eatery in every state. The mobile app and website identified businesses in the “Indian” category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using several factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews.

Which Portland eatery made the list?

Maruti Indian Restaurant, located at 1925 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. The website’s restaurant describes its as an “authentic” and “contemporary” Indian eatery.

“After honing our culinary skills with our original location in Mt. Shasta, California, where we earned a five-star Yelp rating, we are delighted to present a gracious Indian dining experience to individuals and families in this beautiful city,” said Maruti. “Come enjoy excellent vegetarian food accompanied with outstanding service and a fun, welcoming atmosphere.”

The menu includes dishes such as the Samosa Chole, which is one samosa – cut in half – mixed with garbanzo beans cooked in Indian spices drizzled with tamarind and cilantro chutney, garnished with red onions. You can also find classics like Tikka Masala and naan bread.

To learn more about the restaurant, visit here.