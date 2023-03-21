PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portlanders are getting an extra incentive to support Old Town and downtown restaurants for a chance to win prizes through Ticket to Dine.

For every entree purchased at participating restaurants, diners will get a scratch off ticket and could win a variety of prizes including a staycation, a Portland sports package or tickets to see Janet Jackson, Lisa Schroeder of Mother’s Bistro said.

As businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Schroder explained Ticket to Dine can help boost foot traffic downtown.

She added, “it’s just a fun way to get people down, maybe it takes a little extra push nowadays, but this is definitely a fun way to eat and play.”