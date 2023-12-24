A few businesses keep their doors — and their kitchens — open for the holiday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whether you’re hoping to celebrate Christmas in a restaurant or opt out of the holiday on your couch, you won’t be alone in wanting someone else to prepare your dinner on Dec. 25.

While plenty of businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday, a few keep their doors — and their kitchens — open.

Continue reading to find last-minute options for dining in or takeout.

Location: 525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204

Found in The Nines hotel, Urban Farmer is offering a $77 pre-fixe dinner for adults and a $40 dinner for children under 12. The meal includes sweet potato rolls and sides for the table, several options for the first and second course, and a la carte desserts. Reservations are required.

Location: 1465 NE Prescott St., Suite F, Portland, OR 97211

South American restaurant Cereus will serve its holiday menu from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas day. Diners can order Peruvian-style ceviche, mushroom and pesto arepas, arroz con leche and more.

Location: 545 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR 97204

Nestled in The Duniway hotel, Mayrose will offer its own three-course prix fixe menu at $25 for children and $60 for adults from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Menu items include garlic scallops, seafood paella and eggnog ice cream.

Location: 2304 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Newly-opened brunch and barbecue spot Patio is keeping its doors open on both Christmas and New Year’s Day. The restaurant serves everything from fresh oysters to fettuccine carbonara to poke bowls.

Location: 3724 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232

Chinese food on Christmas day is a common tradition for those who don’t celebrate the holiday, and Shandong Chinese is a hot spot every year. Some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes are the pot stickers, tan tan noodles and pork-belly-fried rice.

Location: 500 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Another favorite Chinese joint, Kung Pow! s typically open on the holiday. The Pearl District eatery serves entrees like Mongolian beef, Singapore noodles and southern-style fried rice.

Location: 2314 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232

This Northeast Portland dive bar will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. Rose & Thistle’s food menu features classic bar food like wings, quesadillas and burgers.