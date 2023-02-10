PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Super Bowl Sunday is right behind Thanksgiving when it comes to the amount of food Americans eat. So, on this Kohr Explores, KOIN 6 got some culinary inspiration for those throwing their own big game party.

Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland, a former “Top Chef” competitor and “Iron Chef” champion, shared some of his game day favorites being served at his restaurant Big E located in downtown Portland.

At the restaurant, foodies can find snow crab, steak and smoked sandwiches all topped with eggs ranging from fried to hard-boiled. All the sandwiches served are music themed.

“I love music,” said Sutherland. “Music and food just seem to have so much synergy. So, we found some of our favorite song lyrics and titles and turned them into sandwiches.”

Big E is located in the lobby of the Moxy Hotel.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.