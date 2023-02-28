Festival director Guard Guard says that there are two stars of the show: crab and oysters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend is your oppor-tuna-ty to taste some of the best seafood that the Oregon Coast has to offer — without having to leave Portland and drive over to a beach town.

The Portland Seafood & Wine Festival will be back in the Portland Expo Center on Friday and Saturday. For the 17th year, PSWF has invited an impressive lineup of Oregon’s fresh seafood vendors to the same venue that will host some of the state’s elite wineries.

According to the festival owner and director Sean Guard, the event launched back in 2006 as a fundraiser for the Oregon Chapter of National Multiple Sclerosis Society. He says his wife had just been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and the festival was built to further support other people with the disease.

In its first few years, PSWF attracted about 5,000 attendees throughout each weekend. More recently, Guard says the festival reached a peak of about 15,000 guests in 2019.

Guard took inspiration from the coast’s premier Newport Food & Wine Festival, which always brings in a huge crowd of its own. But the Portland edition has become a highly-anticipated event for many locals, with plenty of food vendors and award-winning wineries.

“There’s a tremendous variety,” he said. “We’ve got salmon. We’ve got shrimp. We’ve got squid. We’ve got scallops. You name it, it’s there. There’s chowder there. Cheesy crab bread is always a big thing… The food lines are so popular.”

Even amidst all of those options, Guard says that there are two stars of the show that are must-haves at any Oregon seafood festival: crab and oysters.

According to the director, one of Oregon’s longest-running oyster farms will deliver fresh oysters to the venue on the day of the festival. Those, coupled with the hundreds of pounds of Dungeness crabs that are being delivered at the peak of crab season, are a couple of PSWF’s selling points.

Nonetheless, event attendees will need a drink or two to wash down their food. That’s where the wine portion of the festival comes in.

Guests will be able to sample drinks from over 60 beverage makers across the state, including those that win medals in the 2023 Portland Seafood Festival Wine Competition.

“[Many Oregon wineries] are family operated. They don’t get out there and get to be seen in a lot of different places other than their local community sometimes. So these events, especially in Portland because we draw so many people, are a good place for them to showcase their wines,” Guard said.

Still, PSWF is a family-friendly event. There will be live music, face-painting, balloon artists and more for attendees of all ages. Tickets are on sale now at $13 for children and seniors, $16 for adults, and $125 for single-day VIP passes.

Portland Seafood and Wine Festival runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Friday, March 3, and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.