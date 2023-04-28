BBAO partnered with DoorDash for the Foodie Passport program that starts on Monday, May 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Black Business Association of Oregon has partnered with DoorDash to give Portlanders the chance to win a gift card of up to $500 for joining the Foodie Passport program, which supports BIPOC and woman-owned businesses in the city.

The program comes out of DoorDash’s Accelerator for Local Restaurants, the food delivery app’s effort to boost small food businesses. Restaurants that are chosen for the accelerator program receive benefits including a $20,000 grant, business advising and marketing benefits.

“In addition to the training, grants, and networking opportunities each restaurant owner received, the Foodie Passport Program is another way that participation in this cohort helps restaurants share their cuisine with new customers,” Kierra Phifer, DoorDash’s Northwest Public Engagement Manager, said.

BBAO Executive Director Lance Randall added that the DoorDash grants helped restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and stay afloat even after restrictions were lifted. He says the Foodie Passport program will further encourage people to buy from the local eateries that have stayed in business.

For the opportunity to win a gift card worth $200, $300 or $500, participants must take a passport from one of the participating restaurants, have their passport stamped whenever they buy a meal, and receive a stamp from all 20 restaurants. The passport also serves as a 10% meal discount.

Here are the food businesses that are participating in the Foodie Passport program.

Participants have from Monday, May 1 to Sunday, Dec. 31, to receive all of the stamps on their passport. BBAO and DoorDash will then pick the gift card winners on Jan. 8, 2024.